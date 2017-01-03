Photos of motorcycle, fireproof safe, others recovered at ex-Custom's boss, Abdullahi Inde's Kaduna warehouse

1. 42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles
2. 16 brand new cargo motorcycles
3. 1 brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus
4. 1 MAN Diesel Truck
5. 515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes
6. Two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 ( One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Naira only)
7. Documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country.
Recall that last week, a similar discovery of 17 exotic vehicles was discovered in a property belonging to the former Customs Boss in Kaduna.
More photos below....
