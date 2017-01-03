 Photos of motorcycle, fireproof safe, others recovered at ex-Custom's boss, Abdullahi Inde's Kaduna warehouse | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Photos of motorcycle, fireproof safe, others recovered at ex-Custom's boss, Abdullahi Inde's Kaduna warehouse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC yesterday recovered items worth millions of Naira from a large warehouse located on Nnamdi Azikiwe Road Bye Pass, Kaduna purportedly belonging to a former Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko Inde. The following items were recovered during the raid which was carried out following a tipoff.
1. 42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles
2. 16 brand new cargo motorcycles
3. 1 brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus
4. 1 MAN Diesel Truck
5. 515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes
6. Two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 ( One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Naira only)
7. Documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country.

Recall that last week, a similar discovery of 17 exotic vehicles was discovered in a property belonging to the former Customs Boss in Kaduna.

More  photos below....







