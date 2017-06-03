 Photos: Nigeria's youngest commissioner, Mark Okoye welcomes child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Photos: Nigeria's youngest commissioner, Mark Okoye welcomes child

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Development in Anambra state, Mark Okoye  has welcomed a baby boy with his wife. Okoye shared the happy news on his Facebook page. He wrote;  


"On March 4, 2017 at 10:19pm, I witnessed my greatest moment of joy. My superwoman and wife, @phillipa_mo gave birth to our adorable son, Mark Raluchi Okoye. He weighed in at 7 pounds 7 ounces with a head full of hair. Mother and son are healthy, doing well and resting. All glory and thanks to the Most High. A big thank you to family members, friends and colleagues for your support and well wishes. #family #love #happiness #bond #superwoman #God #faith #future" See more photos after the cut..
3 comments:

God's baby said...

So cute, glory to God! And congrats to you guys.

6 March 2017 at 11:10
Eyo Ekpenyong said...

Congrates

6 March 2017 at 11:23
Anonymous said...

His baby is so cute, the wife too. Congrats Mr commissioner

6 March 2017 at 11:29

