Photos: Nigeria's youngest commissioner, Mark Okoye welcomes child

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Development in
Anambra state, Mark Okoye has welcomed a baby boy with his wife. Okoye shared the happy news on his Facebook page. He wrote;
"On
March 4, 2017 at 10:19pm, I witnessed my greatest moment of joy. My
superwoman and wife, @phillipa_mo gave birth to our adorable son, Mark
Raluchi Okoye. He weighed in at 7 pounds 7 ounces with a head full of
hair. Mother and son are healthy, doing well and resting. All glory and
thanks to the Most High. A big thank you to family members, friends and
colleagues for your support and well wishes. #family #love #happiness
#bond #superwoman #God #faith #future"
3 comments:
So cute, glory to God! And congrats to you guys.
Congrates
His baby is so cute, the wife too. Congrats Mr commissioner
