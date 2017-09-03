Photos: Nigerian man poses as Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven on Instagram to dupe unsuspecting people

Akwa Ibom-based Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven has raised alarm about an unidentified Nigerian who pretends to be her on Instagram to defraud unsuspecting people.
"Again again and again we find people trying to fraud all of you by pretending to be me to scam you for money !!!!! This time a man from Nigeria has been very creative on Instagram !!! He is contacting people asking them to support our work by sending money to his personal account in Zenith bank in Nigeria !! I hope the Nigerian police are reading this !! He is so stupid to give out his name and bank details! Please help me to report this fake Instagram profile"
