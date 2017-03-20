 Photos: Nigerian lady graduates with First Class and Distinction from the University of Buckingham, UK | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Photos: Nigerian lady graduates with First Class and Distinction from the University of Buckingham, UK

A young Nigerian woman from Sapele, Delta State, Susan Diden has graduated with Distinction and First Class degree in Law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.
She was also awarded prize for The Best Performance in Medical Law and Ethics and Joint prize for Best Performance in LLM 2016 Examination. More photos below...



4 comments:

OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO HER

20 March 2017 at 15:38
Anonymous said...

congratulations! Best of luck at least you no waste your parents money.

20 March 2017 at 15:38
eFeMeNa SoWhO said...

Great!
Congratulations dear!🎉🎉🎉

20 March 2017 at 15:54
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩

20 March 2017 at 16:27

