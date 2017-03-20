Photos: Nigerian lady graduates with First Class and Distinction from the University of Buckingham, UK

A young Nigerian woman from Sapele, Delta State, Susan Diden has graduated with Distinction and First Class degree in Law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.
She was also awarded prize for The Best Performance in Medical Law and Ethics and Joint prize for Best Performance in LLM 2016 Examination. More photos below...
4 comments:
CONGRATS TO HER
congratulations! Best of luck at least you no waste your parents money.
Great!
Congratulations dear!🎉🎉🎉
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Post a Comment