Sunday, 5 March 2017

Photos: Nigerian couple arrested for trafficking Nigerian women to Italy and forcing them into prostitution after 'juju' rites

Joint operation of police team on Thursday, March 2, arrested a Nigerian couple, Michael Uyi Aigieator,34, and Pamela Aigieator, 27, in Cagliari, Italy for trafficking Nigerian women to Italy for prostitution.


According to Ansa English, the couple would subject their victims to voodoo rites after which they were forced into prostitution.

Police also freed the victims of the couple, who are suspected of people trafficking and aiding illegal immigration aggravated by placing people at risk of their lives in unseaworthy boats.


