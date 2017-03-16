Photos: Meet the high class escort who charges £2,600 a night and claims men call on her mostly for cuddles

Lana Jade, a 28-year-old professional escort from Sydney, Australia that charges as high as £2,600 a night or as 'low' as $700 for an hour has revealed it's not just all about sex and that sometimes her clients offer to bring in their girlfriends for threesomes while some even bizarrely ask her just for cuddles to which she happily obliges. She told MailOnline:
“Most gentlemen are interested in a bit of a connection, not just a primal act. “A large number of clients prefer a passionate experience over a robotic ‘wham bam thank you ma’am’ type.
“A lot of people want to be cuddled and kissed." “The biggest preconceived idea is the entire booking time is made up of sex"
“Extended bookings of three hours or more are a lot less about sex and more about connection.”
