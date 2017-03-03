 Photos: Male and female suspected kidnappers stripped naked and tortured by a mob in Umuahia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Photos: Male and female suspected kidnappers stripped naked and tortured by a mob in Umuahia

A male and Female suspected kidnappers were stripped naked and tortured by a mob in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on March 1st. According to Facebook user, they were apprehended along Owerri road in Umuahia while trying to kidnap someone. The mob had wanted to kill them but the police came to their rescue and took them to the station. See the photos after the cut...
 
13 comments:

Anonymous said...

They don flog shege commot for the woman body. I don't why this kidnappers always have a female in their gang

3 March 2017 at 09:17
Anonymous said...

Good for them. Pay day is here for them

3 March 2017 at 09:19
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR THEM...

3 March 2017 at 09:22
Anonymous said...

What a show of shame, thank God they did not burn them.

3 March 2017 at 09:24
Cosmos Olakunle said...

Despite these jungle justice all d time, won't these unscrupulous elements change?

3 March 2017 at 09:41
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 March 2017 at 09:43
Magabonjay said...

As it says....Suspected...Did they catch them kidnapping...I am sick of this country...Even this retarded African mentality that jungle justice is the solution...I am sick of jungle justice...I am sick of the corrupt police men and I am sick of that delayed judiciary that makes pple feel that taking laws into their hands is a way to curb crime in our society

3 March 2017 at 09:47
Chop Chop said...

Public disgrace, shame, shame, shame.

3 March 2017 at 09:55
Anonymous said...

What's up with the stripping naked of a criminal by the Nigerian public & black Africans in general? Seems to me like some perv shiii.

3 March 2017 at 09:56
RareSpecie Z said...

I definitely shed no tears 4 them.

3 March 2017 at 10:30
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

dem don soft well well; i just hope they are not mistaken

3 March 2017 at 10:34
Anonymous said...

No problem ooooo nw u will be der complaining that Nigeria is beating nd maltreated outside the country. It was they learn from u all. That's is why they take u for granted outside der. Basterd jungle justice wey una day doo

3 March 2017 at 10:38

