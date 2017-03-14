 Photos: Khloe Kardashian throws gold-themed birthday party for new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Photos: Khloe Kardashian throws gold-themed birthday party for new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish party for her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson's 26th birthday on Monday. Gold balloons spelled out: 'Happy Birthday T', a box of ring donuts which had gold icing drizzled across them, flower filled table, gold KitKat chocolate bars, ribbons were used for the party. More photos after the cut.





Posted by at 3/14/2017 10:57:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

He still won't wife you bitch.






Doku

14 March 2017 at 11:01
OSINANL said...

K

14 March 2017 at 11:04
uniquechic said...

hmmm hope it lasts with ds younger chap

14 March 2017 at 11:12
Oghenetega said...

And U have a Problem with that Looser.?

14 March 2017 at 11:37
ngfineface said...

Kim, Klie and their momma loves sex in the hard way and that is why they prefer blacks. Oyibo no get action na.

14 March 2017 at 11:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts