Saturday, 18 March 2017

Photos: Kardashian family throw a St. Patrick's themed 30th birthday party for Rob

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie and two of Kourtney's children celebrated Rob's 30th birthday with a St. Patrick's-Day-themed bash at a cinema in LA. They rented it out to watch a showing of Beauty and the Beast and presented him with a birthday cake that featured a picture of a young Rob as Peter Pan, among other gifts. His babymama, Blac Chyna and their daughter, Dream were also present there. More photos after the cut....



5 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

their headache!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

18 March 2017 at 10:56
kayode odusanya said...

It sure looks like they had fun. Rob looks like he has lost some weight...good for him.


18 March 2017 at 10:58
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for them

18 March 2017 at 10:59
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for them

18 March 2017 at 11:00
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy birthday to him


... Merited happiness

18 March 2017 at 11:39

