Photos: Jealous NAF personnel who killed colleague-girlfriend in Benue wrote a suicide note but chickened out!

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Aircraft Man (ACM), Kalu B.A, who shot his colleague and lover dead yesterday morning in Makurdi, over suspicion that she was cheating on him with another man wrote a suicide note but the coward chickened out at the last moment.
Read the confirmed suicide note obtained by Sunday Akoji and his interesting post:
Sunday Akoji post below...
FUMING At A Suicide Note From A Coward:
Yesterday while my account was still under suspension, I posted a story of a Nigerian Air Force Airman who shot and killed his girlfriend, a fellow Air Woman for allegedly cheating on him.
Both of them met at the boot camp and fell in love in 2016 when they joined the Air Force. They were posted to the Nigerian Air Force Tactical Air Command in Makurdi. Airman Kalu aka Mr LoverMan put a bullet in the neck of Air Woman Sholape at 4:36am on Sunday morning in his apartment where the lovebirds spent the night. He then proceeded to update his Facebook status speaking incoherently like the lunatic that he is.
He left a suicide note, but the coward wasn't man enough to put a bullet in his own neck. Don't dignify this act of stupidity and callous murder of an innocent soul by a deranged, unhinged lunatic who can also pass for Lucifer himself, as an act of love by comparing it with Williams Shakespeare fictional character, Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, as some idiots I see on blogosphere are currently doing. As the sage puts it, do not underestimate the power of STUPID people gathered in large crowds. How anyone will justify killing a lover because of infidelity in the 21st century is beyond my comprehension.
I have read the suicide note left by the murderous coward who is so lily-livered and chicken hearted that he cannot even put a bullet on his own head, and it made no sense to me. Biko read and tell me if you can make sense of the hogwash he penned down as part of his carefully planned murder and failed suicide script?
Airman B.A Kalu was arrested after killing his girlfriend with his service pistol and updated his Facebook page. He actually misled the public because he is worst than a coward and didn't have the nerve to commit suicide. He is currently under Air Provost detention at the Makurdi Air Force Base and awaiting Orderly Room Trial in a military court according to Military law. Hopefully he will get a bullet in the neck after a verdict of GUILTY for killing a Service personnel is handed over to him, with death by FIRING SQUAD. As they say in law, Res Ipsa Loquitor - The facts speaks for itself!
This unequalled and unparalleled act of brutal savagery cannot be found in history. Not even in the Hobbessian state of nature described by Thomas Hobbes, where man survived in the wild, ravaged by hunger and diseases as he gather woods and hunt for games in order to survive the element.
