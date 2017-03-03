Photos: Gov. Ambode receives Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung at Lagos House, Ikeja

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode in a group photograph with Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick; Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports, Mr. Deji Tinubu , Commissioner for Youth & Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and others during the minister’s courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. More photos after the cut...
This precolonial man and his favourite vigilante dressing tho.Such a square peg in a round hole!
They are looking good..nice one
