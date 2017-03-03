 Photos: Gov. Ambode receives Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung at Lagos House, Ikeja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 3 March 2017

Photos: Gov. Ambode receives Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung at Lagos House, Ikeja

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode in a group photograph with Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung,  President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick; Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports, Mr. Deji Tinubu , Commissioner for Youth & Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and others during the minister’s courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. More photos after the cut...



Posted by at 3/03/2017 06:53:00 am

2 comments:

Bonita Bislam said...

This precolonial man and his favourite vigilante dressing tho.Such a square peg in a round hole!

3 March 2017 at 06:56
Techbmc World Of Simplified Tech said...

They are looking good..nice one

3 March 2017 at 07:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts