 Photos from PeteEdochie's 70th birthday celebration in Enugu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Photos from PeteEdochie's 70th birthday celebration in Enugu

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, who turned 70 on March 7th celebrated his birthday with family and friends over the weekend in Enugu State. More photos after the cut.








Posted by at 3/14/2017 05:46:00 pm

10 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wow! Same year, month and day with my mum


... Merited happiness

14 March 2017 at 18:02
kayode odusanya said...

The legend himself. Happy birthday to a great Nigerian actor.


List of Rumored Gay Rappers

14 March 2017 at 18:07
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Happy birthday Ebubedike.
The only man that can make "pull your pant" sound like a proverb.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 March 2017 at 18:13
daniel ubong said...

Not a colourful though nice.

14 March 2017 at 18:20
Anonymous said...

I have never seen this man's wife before. Have you?

14 March 2017 at 18:20
Anonymous said...

Reasons I want You to Join Donate4help Today!!

The system and concept of Donate4help is well structured to last longYou hold your money and your money will still be growingYou Don’t Have to Refer anyone to make money, But you can Make More Money When You Refer.You Get Your Refer Bonus InstantlyNo Need to Wait for Weeks to Get paid, you Get Paid within 24 to 48 hoursYour money starts growing as soon as you make a request to Provide Help, even before you’re assigned to make payment to another participant.Reward For Being Active and Promoting Network.Registration BonusTestimonial BonusVideo BonusSystem is AutomatedSupports Bitcoin and NairaZero Tolerance For Fake Payment Proof.No central Bank AccountFast Support

   
http://www.donate4help.com/index.php?marihanna

14 March 2017 at 18:28
OSINANL said...

Hbd to him

14 March 2017 at 18:30
Anonymous said...

He is from Anambra why is he celebrating in Enugu?

14 March 2017 at 18:31
Petrus Ogbuchi said...

Wow Long life is ooo God gran him many more years ahead

14 March 2017 at 18:34
dilly said...

Jamb question

14 March 2017 at 19:07

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts