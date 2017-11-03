Photos from my amazing visit to Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, in Ikeja

So, I have officially come to the end of my secondary school tour for girls and all I can say is I bless the day I decided to do this. It's been life changing. I learnt as much as I thought. The last school I went to was Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Ikeja, and it was a beautiful, different experience. I'm going to embark on another tour later in the year to reach more girls.
Meanwhile, our first Selfmade Woman Conference will take place on April 22nd. Will bring details on that later. See more photos after the cut...
7 comments:
Beautiful woman with beautiful heart.
Hi Linda Ikeja, am Freedom Nnana. I enjoyed every bit of your post.
I NOTICED THAT EVERYTHING YOU DO IS WOMAN WOMAN DO YOU HAVE PROBLEM WITH GUYS OR ARE YOU A LESBI.. HAHA. YOU CANT FIND BOYS SCHOOL ARROUND YOU HABA
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
Beautiful mama that is well endowed too.. More grease to your elbow.....
God bless your good work @linda lkeji. Thank u for being an inspiration to everyone
blessingwillie.com
Wow so beautiful
