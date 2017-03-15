Photos from Cobhams Asuquo Album Launch Concert

The well-decorated interior of the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos was at once both a classic concert setting and a banquet for the royalty.
Cobhams flew in US-based, lightning expert, Charles Ford who has done lights for the likes of Chris Brown, Prince, TraySongz and Sola Raji of P3Multimedia LLC Texas also came on board as the sound and technical consultant for the command performance.
Tagged the For You Album Launch Concert, the album release was witnessed a long list of well-known personalities in attendance including Sammie Okposo, Falz, Waje, Omawumi, Toke Makinwa, Seyi Shay, Yemi Alade, Timi Dakolo, TY Mix, Paul Okoye, Kamal Ajiboye, Gloria, Elvina Ibru and Nosa. Other eminent personalities at the occasion include Atedo Peterside, the chief launcher, Dr. Tony Rapu, Adesuwa Onyenokwe and former First Lady of Cross River state, Mrs. Onari Duke.
