Photos: For the first time in football history, a woman will coach an Italian male national team

In a footballing first, a woman will coach a
male outfit in Italy when former player Patrizia Panico takes the helm
of the national under-16 team. Rated the best female footballer from Italy, Panico is assistant for
the under-16s but the head coach Daniel Zoratto is set to take over the
under-19 side temporarily, propelling her into the top post for a
spell.
"There are many walls still to break down," said the 42-year-old Panico
of the daily barriers women face in Italy, which lags some other
countries in Europe when it comes to equality.
"But this will help them fall. To be the first woman to coach a male side is a huge success for me,"
added Panico, who scored 110 goals for Italy in a mammoth 204
international appearances.
The two games Panico will oversee while Zoratto is away are against Germany on March 22nd and 24th
.
4 comments:
WONDERFUL
AUNTY LINDA 👩
She is qualified so let them give her a chance.
Nice to see
What a man can do, a woman too can also be given a trial. Best of luck!
