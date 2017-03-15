Photos: For the first time in 58 years, fresh tomatoes arrive Lagos from Kano by rail

Bigerian businessman, Emmanuel Itoya Ijwere, disclosed this at the First Bank's maiden Agric Expo 2017, held at Eko Hote and Suits on Wednesday.
"The tarin left Kano at about 10am yesterday. As at 11am today, it has arrived Osun and by 10pm this evenng, it will be in Lagos. This is happening for the first time in 58 years." Ijewere said.
"I want to thank those who made it possible including the minister of Agriculture. After this, it will now be weekly affairs. We will move a lot of these things conveniently" he added.
Speaking further, he said Nigeria lost 2.8 million tonnes of tomatoes in 2016.
"At N200,000 per tonne, the country lost tomatoes worth N5.6 billion due to poor storage facility"More photos below...
