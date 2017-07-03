Photos: For the first time in 20 years, Ruggedman wears a 3-piece suit and it's dope!

Legendary Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has released his official photos for the year 2017 and they are quite dope!. In one of the looks, OUCH's style academy had Ruggedman in a three piece suite from their wedding collection and the rapper looked dapper in it.
These included the hot Legends t-shirt which has over 350 faces of Nigerian celebrities.
The XX t-shirts that comes in both black and white. Which can now be bought from Laura Ikejis store on Admiralty way Lekki Phase 1.
STYLISTS: OUCH, TSW, 710 VISION AND YOMI CASUAL.
MAKE UP: LOOKS BY TEMYNIKAN
PHOTOGRAPHER: Efe Jokoh/Hitlab Studio
Nice one
Lib addict#just passing#
This Rugged man fine sha! Him just dey ageless.my crush ruggedy baba.
Cute
Legendary Rapper?
