Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Photos: For the first time in 20 years, Ruggedman wears a 3-piece suit and it's dope!

Legendary Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has released his official photos for the year 2017 and they are quite dope!. In one of the looks, OUCH's style academy had Ruggedman in a three piece suite from their wedding collection and the rapper looked dapper in it.

In another look, Yomi Casual had Ruggedman in a lovely black and white long shirt, while stylist 710 Vision took care of the hip hop looks, using clothes from Ruggedman's Twentieth September Wears collection.
These included the hot Legends t-shirt which has over 350 faces of Nigerian celebrities.


The XX t-shirts that comes in both black and white. Which can now be bought from Laura Ikejis store on Admiralty way Lekki Phase 1.

Some of the pictures will be used for the artwork of the rappers soon to drop official single for 2017 featuring Falz The Bad Guy and Small Doctor.




STYLISTS: OUCH, TSW, 710 VISION AND YOMI CASUAL.
MAKE UP: LOOKS BY TEMYNIKAN
PHOTOGRAPHER: Efe Jokoh/Hitlab Studio
4 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Nice one










Lib addict#just passing#

7 March 2017 at 08:06
Lisnan said...

This Rugged man fine sha! Him just dey ageless.my crush ruggedy baba.

7 March 2017 at 08:18
Anonymous said...

Cute

7 March 2017 at 08:19
RareSpecie Z said...

Legendary Rapper?

7 March 2017 at 08:38

