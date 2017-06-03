Photos: FG officially announces closure of Abuja airport

Ministers of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, Rotimi Amaechi of Transport and the Minister of state for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the closure at a press conference in Abuja today.
The closure is to enable the government carry out repairs on the runway of the airport. The repairs is meant to last for six weeks. Only one international airline has agreed to use Kaduna airport as an alternative airport proposed by the Federal government for landing.
In the meantime, Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, says the Kaduna airport is ready for international flights.
"All the things we need for international operations are on ground. What is important actually is the safety equipment for the landing of the aircraft. “We have seen the runway is good, the Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been installed and the terminal building is ready. The contractor has been directed by the Acting President to redouble his effort so that the remaining items of work that are remaining should be completed before the commencement of the international operations in Kaduna. I think this is one of the luckiest airports; they have five generators as standby power supply. So we have more than enough" he said
