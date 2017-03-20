Photos: Father arrested in Enugu for horrific torture and abuse of his 14-year-old son

Chinedu Okeke was arrested following intelligence report gathered by the police operatives who stormed the residence on Thursday, March 15 and found his son tied with rope after allegedly being inflicted with various categories of injuries all over the body by the father under the guise of discipline.
It was further gathered that Chinedu Okeke is always in this habit of subjecting the son whom he claimed is stubborn to various inhuman treatment of kneeling on the stone with his hands tied together and massive flogging with wires and other dangerous objects which left the victim with varying degree of injuries.
Following the rescue of little Kelechi with injuries and the arrest of the said father, facts emerged that Kelechi's mother is not living with the father due to unresolved marital issues.
It was also gathered that the suspect is however living with a woman with four kids belonging to a certain pastor in Enugu who has abandoned the pastor over a yet to be established issue. The suspect allegedly turned the boy to slave and subjected him to severe inhuman treatment.
According to the rescued boy, for the period of one month now,he has been undergoing this kind of inhuman treatment with his entire body seriously battered and shattered with wire whips.
The father on his own part is not denying the act but is blaming the entire situation to act of devil although he maintained that the essence was to discipline the child whom he accused of being stubborn.
