Photos: Ex-LG Chairman and father of 14 year-old girl killed by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna, dies

Barr. Gideon Morik, a former Chaiman of Jama'a Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna and father of 14-year-old Anna Morik, is dead. Hon. Morik passed away on March 16th, 2017, after a brief illness. LIB recall that on Christmas eve December 24th, 2016, Hon. Morik's community was invaded by Fulani herdsmen. His daughter was among those brutally massacred. Hundreds of houses were burnt down and property worth hundreds of millions of Naira destroyed. More photos and condolence messages from his family and friends after the cut...
