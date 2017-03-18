Photos: EFCC secures Interim forfeitures order on abandoned N49m cash no one has come forward to claim

The order was made pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act 2006 as there is no individual(s) coming forward to claim the said sum after over 72 hours of getting the intelligence report from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN.
Justice Shuaibu also said the suit should be published in any of the national dailies across the country within a reasonable time in order for the EFCC to move a motion for the final forfeiture in case no one or group of persons comes forward for the stated sum. The case is adjourned to 3rd April 2017 for hearing.
