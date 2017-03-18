 Photos: EFCC secures Interim forfeitures order on abandoned N49m cash no one has come forward to claim | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 March 2017

Photos: EFCC secures Interim forfeitures order on abandoned N49m cash no one has come forward to claim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has secured an interim forfeiture order granted by Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court Kaduna ordering that the sum of N49m be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice filed by the EFCC.


Recall that the large sum of money was intercepted by officials of the antigraft agency at the Kaduna International Airport on March 14th. The money was packed in five large black 150kg colored BUHU sacks.

The order was made pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act 2006 as there is no individual(s) coming forward to claim the said sum after over 72 hours of getting the intelligence report from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN.

Justice Shuaibu also said the suit should be published in any of the national dailies across the country within a reasonable time in order for the EFCC to move a motion for the final forfeiture in case no one or group of persons comes forward for the stated sum. The case is adjourned to 3rd April 2017 for hearing.
Posted by at 3/18/2017 04:46:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts