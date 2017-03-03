Photos: EFCC recovers more jewelries worth millions from former NSA, Muktar's in-law's residence

The jewelleries were found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging to one Akka Babba Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State. About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered.
The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises.
During the operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, Danagundi were arrested and brought to EFCC 's Kano Zonal Office where their statements was taken.
On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and jewelleries such as necklaces and wristwatches including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found. The jewelleries found includes 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches.Also 37 gold jewellery weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewelleries were found.
All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi who is still in custody.
More photos below...
6 comments:
But it's normal for Hausas to have gold and diamond jewelry.they are like Indians.this is no news abeg!
These looters dont fear God oh. Never has the EFCC been so powerful and resilient like in this administration. If we can't give Buhari credit for the state of the economy, atleast we can commend him in the work he's achieved via EFCC.Mind boggling revelations everyday mehn
how many hand has man? anyway they are all the love of material things which will all end one day. REPENT!!! and give your life to Christ.
Very soon EFCC will start packing people's under wears as evidence against them! APC I hail una!
Idiots.
Hang me a Thief.
We only hear of the recovered stolen items and funds but never hear of what they(EFCC) do with them. No one knows where the money or items go after they've been recovered. Open your eyes Nigeria
Post a Comment