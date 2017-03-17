Photos: EFCC arraigns Femi Adesina impersonator

The defendant allegedly impersonated the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammad Buhari, Femi Adesina and attempted to obtain the sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira ) from a Professor of Economics at Bayero University Kano, Dalhatu Mohammed Galadanci.
According to the complainant, sometime in July 2016, the defendant sent him a text message claiming to be Femi Adesina, S.A to the president on Media and Publicity. The defendant fraudulently claimed to be speaking on behalf of the president and that the name of the professor has been forwarded for appointment in the presidency.
The complainant further stated that the defendant claimed to be searching for a better office for him. Subsequently, the defendant asked the professor to make payment of the sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira Only) to facilitate his appointment to Nigeria Port Authority or Nigerian Railway Cooperation and Rural Electrification. At that point, the professor got suspicious and reported the matter to the commission.
Good Job
Good for him
... Merited happiness
Lol his trap caught Ebola infected rat.
Lol of all the people to impersonate he choose incompetent Femi.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Naija and corrutpion for you.
Dis guy no get brain, u want dupe a prof... dee
