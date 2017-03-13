Photos: Choi! 150 designer handbags, cash, luxury cars seized from Malaysian LG chairman after his arrest

Malaysian anti graft agency seized 150 designer handbags and cash from state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Abd Latif Bandi's house. The seizure was made in a raid conducted immediately after Abd Latif's arrest at 10.50am on Thursday, March 9th, by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers.
The handbags included luxury brands such as Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo and Louis Vuitton.
Also seized were luxury cars including a Toyota Vellfire, RM41,000 in cash,among other items. He appeared in court last Friday.
In a statement, MACC gave an assurance that its investigations would be conducted in a transparent manner.
