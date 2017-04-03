"It is generational wickedness to employ someone as a teacher not because he/she is qualified but because you want to show political appreciation . Wonders shall never end. A "teacher", Idoko Comfort was asked to subtract 1988 from 2017 at the screening centre today. She was also asked to write "I obtained my first degree in Guidance and Counselling". See what she wrote. She couldn't even read her certificate. We need deliverance in this state. And these are the people teaching our children. The rot in the civil service must be sanitized. We are currently investigating the authenticity of the certificates. It is about you!"
Saturday, 4 March 2017
Photos: Chai! A school teacher in Kogi State couldn't do basic subtraction, read her certificate or write simple words
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/04/2017 06:41:00 am
2 comments:
I don't know if I should laugh! Mtcheew
