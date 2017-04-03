Photos: Bauchi Police arrest 131 suspected kidnappers, rapists, armed robbers, rescue 21 hostages

In a continued effort to stem the tide of crimes and criminality to its barest minimum, the Bauchi State Police Command between January 10th to February 28th, 2017, arrested 131 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, thugs, rape suspects and rescued 21 hostages, among them 12 women.
The Command also recovered arms and ammunitions. Below is a statement signed today, March 3rd, by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed:
RECOVERED ARMS:
One (1) AK 47 rifle
One (1) Diana Mode 27 Rifle
One (1) Single Barrel gun
Two (2) fabricated Guns
One (1) Barreta Rifle
Two (2) Pump Actions
Seven (7) Dane Guns
TOTAL: 15
One (1) AK 47 rifle
One (1) Diana Mode 27 Rifle
One (1) Single Barrel gun
Two (2) fabricated Guns
One (1) Barreta Rifle
Two (2) Pump Actions
Seven (7) Dane Guns
TOTAL: 15
RECOVERED AMMUNITIONS:
One Hundred and Seven (107) rounds of .9mm live Ammunition
Two Hundred and Twenty Five (225) Ammunition of Lar Rifle
Twenty Nine (29) rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition
Sixteen (16) Cartridges
One (1) Magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 5.5mm Ammunition
OTHER EXHIBITS RECOVERED INCLUDE:
Forty Six (46) Handsets of different modes used in negotiating Ransom by suspected kidnappers.
Twelve (12) Motorcycles
One (1) bag containing Items suspected to be hard drugs
Six (6) Knives
One (1) Cutlass
Two Quivers containing 30 Arrows
Two (2) Bows
Five Torchlights
One (1) Catapult
Three (3) Tramadol Tablets suspected to be hard drugs
Cash in sum of Three Hundred and Eighty Nine Thousand Naira only (#389,000).
Meanwhile, the Command has rescued Twenty One (21) hostages among whom were Twelve (12) Women rescued from Basirka/Balmo Forest in Darazo LGA and arrested over One Hundred and Thirty One (131) suspects, including Fifty Five (55) suspected Kidnappers, Three (3) suspected thugs otherwise known as (Sara Suka) Thirty Nine (39) Suspected armed Robbers, Sixteen (16 Rape suspects, One (1) suspect in respect of a of abandoned child suspect, Two (2) suspected Grievous Hurt suspects, Fifteen (15) Homicide suspects and Two (2) Mischief suspects respectively.
A total of Ninety Three (93) suspects were charged to Court, Fourteen (14) Cleared, while Twenty One (21) others are under investigation. Suspects have volunteered very useful information to Police detectives regarding their nefarious activities.
CONCLUSION:
It is pertinent to emphasize here that, these aforementioned successes were made possible through cooperation born out of implicit confidence from well meaning members of the public and sheer patriotism to engender a safe and secure environment for all residents in Bauchi State.
NURTW, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) etc to get valuable information which after evaluation can be used as actionable intelligence that can assist in fighting crime in the state.
Finally, the Command is making a clarion call on the good people of Bauchi State including various Associations/Unions and all residents in the State to cooperate and make the State safe and secured.
No comments:
Post a Comment