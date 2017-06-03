Photos: Barack and Michelle Obama all smiles as they step out in Washington, DC
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle were spotted leaving the National Gallery Of Art in Washington, DC on Sunday. They seemed undisturbed by Trump's unverified phone tapping accusations. See more photos after the cut.
6 comments:
Cool.
These two are soooooo hot!!!! Michelle is looking sexy all covered up.
Danny d boy in India - hmm the obamas my people
awww so cute!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
When did Timberland leave music to do bodyguard? cos that dude sure looks the hell like him
KAI SEE COUPLE....... SO CUTE, SEXY AND CLASSY ................ HATERS HUG TRANSFORMER MBOK............
Post a Comment