"In Owerri Today. Celebration in Imo, Abia and Rivers States As Nigeria's Most Deadly Kidnapping Kingpin Henry Chibueze Aka VAMPIRE Terrorizing The South East, South South and South West, Responsible for the death of Over 200 innocent Nigerians, Women and Children Inclusive was Fatally Wounded 0100hrs Today by IGP's IRT in his hideout at Omu Awa Forrest Ikwerre LGA Rivers State during Fierce Gun battle, 5 of his gang members arrested alive and Several AK47 Rifles Recovered. Prayers are needed for Sgt Innocent Augustine Who Sustained Multiple Bullet Wounds In his Face, Chest and Stomach during the Fierce Gun battle against Vampire and his Gang. Sergeant Innocent is now admitted in the Hospital.
Friday, 3 March 2017
Photos: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari celebrates death of Vampire
