Photos: Apostle Suleman's alleged sidechic, Stephanie Otobo, arraigned in court for terrorism, granted 100k bail

COUNT III: That you Stephanie Otobo 'f', Wisdom Godstime 'm' and others at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to blackmail a man of God, did unlawfully demand the immediate payment of the sum of $1,000,000.00 (One Million US Dollars) to you by Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the President/Founder of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, else you will call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with Stephanie Otobo 'f' and having illicit relationship with her and thereafter kill him and thereby committed an offence Punishable under Section 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.
COUNT IV: That you Stephanie Otobo 'f', Wisdom Godstime 'm' and others now at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to extort money from Apostle Johnson Suleiman, President/Founder of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, did accuse him of committing adultery with Stephanie Otobo 'f' and breach of promise to marry her and thereby committed an offence Punishable Under Section 303 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.
Speaking to LIB, Stephanie said she realised she was pregnant for Suleman in September 2015 when she was in Canada. According to her, it was after she had a miscarriage that the doctors in Canada discovered she was two months and few weeks gone before the miscarriage. On her alleged marriage introduction with Suleman, Stephanie said it was an informal one as he met with her mother, sister and in-law at his church after his monthly night vigil where he even gave them N50,000 for transport. Stephanie said he also accused her of being a Boko Haram member.
See photos of the charge sheets below...
No comments:
Post a Comment