 Photos: Apostle Suleman's alleged sidechic, Stephanie Otobo, arraigned in court for terrorism, granted 100k bail

Monday, 6 March 2017

The police today arraigned Apostle Suleman's alleged side chic, Stephanie Otobo, at the Chief Magistrate Court in Tinubu, Lagos state this afternoon. She and one other person, were arraigned on a four count charge which includes terrorism and extortion.  The president of the Chief Magistrate Court, Kikekomo Bukola Ayeye, granted StephanieN100, 000 and ordered that she be remanded in the court holding cell until she fulfills her bail conditions. Part of her bail condition is one surety in like sum of N100,000. Her lawyers say the police took her to the court without their knowledge. Part of the charges read..COUNT II: That you Stephanie Otobo 'f', Wisdom Godstime 'm' and others now at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to extort money from Apostle Johnson Suleiman, President/Founder of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide did threaten to do an act preparatory to an act of terrorism and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) (c) (i) (ii) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011. and punishable under section 33 (1) (a) of the same Act.

COUNT III: That you Stephanie Otobo 'f', Wisdom Godstime 'm' and others at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to blackmail a man of God, did unlawfully demand the immediate payment of the sum of $1,000,000.00 (One Million US Dollars) to you by Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the President/Founder of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, else you will call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with Stephanie Otobo 'f' and having illicit relationship with her and thereafter kill him and thereby committed an offence Punishable under Section 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

COUNT IV: That you Stephanie Otobo 'f', Wisdom Godstime 'm' and others now at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to extort money from Apostle Johnson Suleiman, President/Founder of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, did accuse him of committing adultery with Stephanie Otobo 'f' and breach of promise to marry her and thereby committed an offence Punishable Under Section 303 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Speaking to LIB, Stephanie said she realised she was pregnant for Suleman in September 2015 when she was in Canada. According to her, it was after she had a miscarriage that the doctors in Canada discovered she was two months and few weeks gone before the miscarriage. On her alleged marriage introduction with Suleman, Stephanie said it was an informal one as he met with her mother, sister and in-law at his church after his monthly night vigil where he even gave them N50,000 for transport. Stephanie said he also accused her of being a Boko Haram member.

See photos of the charge sheets below...





