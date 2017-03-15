Photos: Angry women protest against Bishop of Sapele Anglican Diocese over alleged embezzlement

Aggrieved female members of the Saddle Anglican Diocese last Sunday, took to the streets to protest against their Bishop.
The Bishop named Erifeta is being accused of misappropriating church fund.
The women carried placards with inscriptions such as... "Goodbye to criminality" "Primate Okoh take Bishop Erifeta away" amongst others. More photos below...
6 comments:
tufiaaa..church of christ..no fear of God again
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Reno and Fani should please come to his defense
Lol bishop Erifeta want to ball too just like others at the expense of the church members.
Religion steady robbing Nigerians off the little left by corrupt politicians.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Reno and Fani and Fayose, the voices of the oppressed, please come to the aid of this man of god o
Is it not the same person that warned Buhari recently? Naija I hail thee o. Anything for money.
Post a Comment