Photos: Angry mother pours hot soup on daughter in Benin

Narrating what led to the assault, the young girl said that when she wanted to go have her bath the previous night, her mom warned her not to go but she insisted. This made her mother lock the door leaving her outside in the cold.
When she realized her mum wouldn't open the door for her, she decided to go sleep in their neighbour's house. In the morning, her mother stormed into the neighbour's room with a pot of hot soup and poured it on her.
Speaking to ITV on the incident, neighbors described the woman as a wicked person who is fond of maltreating the girl.
One of the neighbours said; A woman with correct sense will not do this to her daughter. I have warned her not to beat the girl again. Her father called yesterday and the girl said she was interested in going to nursing school.”
Another neighbour said they heard the little girl screaming and had to run outside to see what was the problem. "I heard the noise and was forced to run outside, before we came out, we found out that this little girl was screaming, crying and shouting. Even the mother that did this thing didn't even care or act like she is a human being"
Meanwhile, the girl's mother defended her actions saying she had warned neighbours not to allow her daughter sleep in their house. So when she saw her the following morning she got angry and poured her the soup. She also claimed she didn't know what came over her.
Source: ITV
