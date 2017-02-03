 Photos: Angela Nwangwa, winner of the Mother and Daughter Pageant Nigeria, celebrates her birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Photos: Angela Nwangwa, winner of the Mother and Daughter Pageant Nigeria, celebrates her birthday

Angela Nwangwa, who won the Mother and Daughter Pageant Nigeria, organized by Silverbirds celebrated her birthday recently. She wrote:

"I'm grateful to God for one more year of divine  protection and good health as  I journey through 40's.  Honestly its so amazing celebrating this with a crown on my head and my daughters as well. As the winner of Silverbird Mother and Daughter Pageant Nigeria, the first in West Africa, which is aimed at celebrating  and promoting the love and bond shared between mother and child. Join us as we continuously showcase the bond that ties families together. The Mother & Daughter Pageant Nigeria is aimed at promoting family values by celebrating the Love and Bond shared between Mother & Child .
