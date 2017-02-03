"I'm grateful to God for one more year of divine protection and good health as I journey through 40's. Honestly its so amazing celebrating this with a crown on my head and my daughters as well. As the winner of Silverbird Mother and Daughter Pageant Nigeria, the first in West Africa, which is aimed at celebrating and promoting the love and bond shared between mother and child. Join us as we continuously showcase the bond that ties families together. The Mother & Daughter Pageant Nigeria is aimed at promoting family values by celebrating the Love and Bond shared between Mother & Child .
Thursday, 2 March 2017
Photos: Angela Nwangwa, winner of the Mother and Daughter Pageant Nigeria, celebrates her birthday
