 Photos: Amina Mohammed sworn in as UN Deputy Secretary-General | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Photos: Amina Mohammed sworn in as UN Deputy Secretary-General

Ms Amina Mohammed has been sworn in as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, February 28. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guttered administered the oath of office to the immediate past Minister of Environment.

"I want to say that I am extremely very proud that you accepted to join our team.  Thank you very much, " Guttered said to Mohammed.
Nigeria was represented by Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and his Borno state counterpart,  Kashim Shettima.
Posted by at 3/01/2017 04:26:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts