Photos: Amina Mohammed sworn in as UN Deputy Secretary-General

Ms Amina Mohammed has been sworn in as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, February 28. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guttered administered the oath of office to the immediate past Minister of Environment.
"I want to say that I am extremely very proud that you accepted to join our team. Thank you very much, " Guttered said to Mohammed.
Nigeria was represented by Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and his Borno state counterpart, Kashim Shettima.
No comments:
Post a Comment