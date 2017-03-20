Photos: 46 people killed in Hausa-Yoruba communal clash in Ile-Ife- Police says

The police paraded 20 others that have been arrested in connection with the clash. While speaking at the press conference, Moshood disclosed that at least 96 people were taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital for treatment.
The operation covered the entire Ile-Ife and environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State, and was successfully executed leading to the arrest, detention and investigation of 38 suspects out of which 20 suspects were found culpable for direct and indirect participation in the killing of innocent people, maiming and destruction of properties of the victims worth millions of naira. They will be prosecuted on completion of investigation. The remaining 18 suspects have been released unconditionally for lack of prima facie evidence against them.”
Those paraded by the police are Eluwole Akeem, Eluwole Kuburat, Ayoola Abimbola, Bello Wahab, Prophet Taiwo Fakuwajo, Oba Ademola Ademiluyu, Elufisan Akintoye, Peter Omisope, Adefisan Isaac, Adelekan Kehinde, Elufisan Akintoye, Omisanmi Isaac, Olarewaju Daniel, Seyi Akinyombo, Adejube Monday, Olarewaju Adebayo, Akanbi Adeyinka, Obimakinde Samuel, Alhaji Zakariyau Abdulyekini, Bamidele Elusanmi, Jimoh Sakiru, Clement Kehinde, and Clement Kehinde. Exhibits recovered from the suspects included knives and axes.
5 comments:
Linda did you know why people are committing suicide these days? Because most of them put money in ponzi schemes. Some students put their school fees and when they did not receive their money back they become depressed.
This made me pen down a few rhymes
Karma is a BIG B!TCH
D Blood of biafrans STILL SPEAKS
I'm sorry about the SIX FEETS
Just had to give my SIX CENTS
��
Just like that ?
... Merited happiness
** Karma is a BIG B!TCH/
D Blood of biafrans STILL SPEAKS/
I'm sorry about the SIX FEETS/
Just had to give my SIX CENTS/
R.I.P to the VICTIMS/
hmn it has started ooo.d truth is dat nobody gains
Post a Comment