Monday, 20 March 2017

Photos: 46 people killed in Hausa-Yoruba communal clash in Ile-Ife- Police says

The Nigeria Police Force says 46 people were killed in the Hausa-Yoruba communal clash that took place in Ile-Ife, Osun state on March 8th. The police Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja today March 20th. According to Jimoh, knives and axes were used to kill some of the victims during the clash.


The police paraded 20 others that have been arrested in connection with the clash. While speaking at the press conference, Moshood disclosed that at least 96 people were taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

"The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, deployed Police Special Intervention Force, comprising five units of the Police Mobile Force, five Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti -Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of EOD and Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), with their Headquarters in Ile-Ife, led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The operation covered the entire Ile-Ife and environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State, and was successfully executed leading to the arrest, detention and investigation of 38 suspects out of which 20 suspects were found culpable for direct and indirect participation in the killing of innocent people, maiming and destruction of properties of the victims worth millions of naira. They will be prosecuted on completion of investigation. The remaining 18 suspects have been released unconditionally for lack of prima facie evidence against them.”



Those paraded by the police are Eluwole Akeem, Eluwole Kuburat, Ayoola Abimbola, Bello Wahab, Prophet Taiwo Fakuwajo, Oba Ademola Ademiluyu, Elufisan Akintoye, Peter Omisope, Adefisan Isaac, Adelekan Kehinde, Elufisan Akintoye, Omisanmi Isaac, Olarewaju Daniel, Seyi Akinyombo, Adejube Monday, Olarewaju Adebayo, Akanbi Adeyinka, Obimakinde Samuel, Alhaji Zakariyau Abdulyekini, Bamidele Elusanmi, Jimoh Sakiru, Clement Kehinde, and Clement Kehinde. Exhibits recovered from the suspects included knives and axes.
