Photos: 3-year-old girl falls into pan of boiling oil in Maiduguri, suffers severe burns

3-year-old Hauwa Abubakar Ali is in serious pain from severe burns sustained after she fell into a local kossai seller's hot oil pan. She was immediately rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. According to Advocacy for Human Value Foundation, that shared the photos on March 11th, doctors have requested for N120,000 to help Hauwa undergo plastic surgery. Her parents are poor and cant afford it.
To help the family, please contact 08034593267.
