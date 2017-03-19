Photos: 3 suicide bombers attack Borno village killing a mother, her two children and one CJTF

Four people including a mother and her two children were killed yesterday night March 18th, when three suicide bombers, (two teenagers and an adult,) attacked umarari village of mulai community in Jere LG of Borno State.
One Civilian JTF was also killed while eight people were injured. All the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA . The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.
These people no dey finish?
NAWA OO
AUNTY LINDA 👩
This Borno stste Ehnn na wao I never see
So sad... boko haram is not yet finished.
