Sunday, 19 March 2017

Photos: 3 suicide bombers attack Borno village killing a mother, her two children and one CJTF

Four people including a mother and her two children were killed yesterday night March 18th, when three suicide bombers, (two teenagers and an adult,) attacked umarari village of mulai community in Jere LG of Borno State.

One Civilian JTF was also killed while eight people were injured. All the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA . The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.
 
Spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, who confirmed the incident said the suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri town through Umarari village in Molai.
"They were sighted by Civilian JTF and challenged. They detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies while running to different directions," said Mr Isuku.
"Four people which included a ivilian JTF, a woman and her two children died, while eight others sustained injuries, and have been taken to hospital,"
Victor Kachi said...

These people no dey finish?


Get Free Browsing Cheats For Both Android and PC on all Networks @ Entclass.com

19 March 2017 at 10:57
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA OO

NAWA OO





AUNTY LINDA 👩

19 March 2017 at 11:11
Anna CK said...

This Borno stste Ehnn na wao I never see

19 March 2017 at 11:13
Tayo said...

So sad... boko haram is not yet finished.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com

19 March 2017 at 11:29

