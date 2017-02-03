Photos: 3 officers lying unconscious at the hospital after Police,DSS raided Headquarters of Nigerian Peace Corps

The National Commandant of the Corps, Amb. Dickson Akoh and 45 other officers were taken into custody.
Pictured are photos of one of one of the officers, who is reportedly in coma at the hospital.
According to Prince Yemi Itodo, Nigerian security repeatedly hit him on the head with gun.
"This is one of the Officers of the Nigerian Peace Corps who is still lying unconscious at the National Hospital, Abuja. The Nigerian security used body of gun to scatter his head. Another lady, who just recovered from medical surgery was also wounded and in comma at the same hospital. All in courtesy of the Nigerian Police, the DSS and Army. They have always kicked against the establishment of the Peace Corps, but to have gone this far is pure wickedness and total inhumanity." he wrote.
This is inhuman please no matter what they must have done.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
I hate this country abeg....
is Nigeria still in.Democracy I.really want to know
If nnamdi kanu say Nigeria is home of savages and animals in uniform people will start calling him names..hope your guys are now seeing with ur own eyes right now.. No normal human can do that to fellow human for no just cause, only savages and animals that can do that
