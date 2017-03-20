 Photos: 200L UNIUYO student described as first class material with GPA of 5.0, dies at 20 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Photos: 200L UNIUYO student described as first class material with GPA of 5.0, dies at 20

Samuel Ime Edekhe, a 200-level student of the Department of Agricultural Engineering in Akwa Ibom State University was laid to rest on Friday, March 10th, in Uyo. He was aged 20.
Late Edekhe, was described as a first class material, having gotten a GPA of 4.35 in his 100 level of study. He is survived by three  brothers, a father and mother, as well as a grandfather.

According to Oruk Anam Indigines, on Sunday, February 26th, 2017, he felt what many thought was a slight pain in his stomach. By Monday, the 27th, the pain became severe and his parents had to send for him to come home.



He was taken to the University of Uyo Teaching hospital. The medical team at UUTH ran a couple of tests, made some diagnosis as well as prescribed a course of treatment. He barely survived Tuesday, the 28th of February and by Wednesday, the 1st of March 2017, he passed away.


Born in 1997, Samuel attended St Joseph primary school and thereafter proceeded to Presbyterian Senior Science School, Ididep in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State for his Secondary education.



