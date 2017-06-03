Photos: 12-year-old Borno shoe shiner, who was enrolled in school by good Samaritan outshines classmates

Mr. Yusuf, met the young boy wandering in the city in search of customers and asked him questions about his life. Bukar said he was the breadwinner of the family, as he gives his daily earnings to them. Moved by his condition, he asked the boy to take him to his father.
"The boy took us to their house in London Chiki, but unfortunately the father was not at home. We were told the father is a trader around Custom area, so we decided to go and see him in his place of business," Mr Yusuf, told DAILY NIGERIAN.
"On reaching there, the father was not around also, but his goods were there on display and his business neighbours told us he went away, but will be back soon. We waited, and while waiting for him, I got to understand why he could not send his boy to school.
"We waited for about 45 minutes, and throughout the time, nobody came to buy the beans and the millet he was selling. When he eventually came back, we greeted him and informed him about our mission there.
"The man almost burst into tears, he told us that he had wanted his children to go to school, but unfortunately he can’t afford to. He told us that before the insurgency became worse, he had sent the boy to Almajiri school in Dikwa, but when boko Haram took over the place, the boy escaped and came back to Maiduguri.
"With the support of a philanthropist and my little effort, Ibrahim is now in Future Hope private school in London Chiki area of Maiduguri, and so far he is doing very well. I visited the school today (Friday) to see for myself how he is doing.
"His teacher informed me that Ibrahim is already performing beyond expectations. She told me that he said he wanted to be the best student in the class, and every evening receives extra lessons from one boy in his neighbourhood. Ibrahim can now recite the English alphabets from A to Z, just within one week. His is outshining his classmates," Mr Yusuf said.
The head teacher said Master Bukar would be getting accelerated promotion every year according to his level of comprehension and receiving crash lessons to make up the skipped classes.
