Sunday, 5 March 2017

Photos: 11-year-old boy brutally assaulted and thrown out onto the streets by stepmother in Lagos

A woman has been arrested by the police for the brutal assault on her 11-year-old stepson. She reportedly threw him out of the house into the street where he was found wandering four days later.

According to Chinyere Itesi, she went to the woman's house with a team of police earlier today and had her arrested. She initially resisted arrest and was on the verge of tears. See photos of the Ms Itesi, the officer attending to them, suspect, and the victim, his sister and uncle at the police station after the cut..



