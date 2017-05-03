According to Chinyere Itesi, she went to the woman's house with a team of police earlier today and had her arrested. She initially resisted arrest and was on the verge of tears. See photos of the Ms Itesi, the officer attending to them, suspect, and the victim, his sister and uncle at the police station after the cut..
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 5 March 2017
Photos: 11-year-old boy brutally assaulted and thrown out onto the streets by stepmother in Lagos
According to Chinyere Itesi, she went to the woman's house with a team of police earlier today and had her arrested. She initially resisted arrest and was on the verge of tears. See photos of the Ms Itesi, the officer attending to them, suspect, and the victim, his sister and uncle at the police station after the cut..
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/05/2017 12:15:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment