 Photo: Young Nigerian man commits suicide in Malaysia by jumping from 31st storey building | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Photo: Young Nigerian man commits suicide in Malaysia by jumping from 31st storey building

A Malaysia-based Nigerian man jumped from the 31st floor of his apartment building in suspected suicide.

According to Swiss-based Nigerian Facebook user, Uzodimma, who announced the sad news yesterday, the victim simply identified as Chimaobi popularly known as Paco jelapa na malaysia from Ideato South, local government area of Imo State, suddenly screamed, threw his phone and laptop from the window and jumped.
Posted by at 3/09/2017 11:21:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts