Photo: Young girl abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno at 13, now pregnant at 15
Fati Abubakar, the photographer behind Bits Of Borno,
shared this heartbreaking story of a young girl, who was abducted by
Boko Haram terrorists when she was 13 years old. Now 15, Yagana was rescued recently and is pregnant.
2 comments:
OK
They are setting up pastors but theirs is a religion where men crave for sex with infants and first wives are divorced to allow room for old men to take in child bride replacements. Sex with a whore not as evil as sex with a child.
Post a Comment