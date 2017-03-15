 Photo: Young girl abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno at 13, now pregnant at 15 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Photo: Young girl abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno at 13, now pregnant at 15

Fati Abubakar, the photographer behind Bits Of Borno, shared this heartbreaking story of a young girl, who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists when she was 13 years old. Now 15, Yagana was rescued recently and is pregnant.

Posted by at 3/15/2017 11:52:00 am

2 comments:

OSINANL said...

OK

15 March 2017 at 12:34
Anonymous said...

They are setting up pastors but theirs is a religion where men crave for sex with infants and first wives are divorced to allow room for old men to take in child bride replacements. Sex with a whore not as evil as sex with a child.

15 March 2017 at 13:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts