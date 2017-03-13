Photo: Truck falls on commercial bus, crushing female corps member, four others to death along in Enugu State

A NYSC corps member identified as Ogochukwu Okonkwo was killed last Thursday, March 9th, when a truck fell on a bus along 9th Mile, Enugu.
It was gathered that the truck driver was making a U-turn when it fell on the commercial bus picking passengers by the side of the road, crushing Miss Okonkwo, who was heading home after her CDS. She was due to pass out next month.
Four other persons died in the fatal accident while seven others were seriously injured. If you know the deceased or have any useful information about her family, please contact the 9TH Mile Police Division, Enugu
