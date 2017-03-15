Photo: Suspected hired assassins kill businesswoman in Edo, two suspects arrested

Some family members and neighbours who described the incident as shocking and unfortunate, said the deceased was just returning from her shop when the gunmen trailed and shot her at the entrance of her residence.
"From the look of things, it’s like they were at the gate there waiting for her. They didn’t take anything from her car. She has a heart of gold. Her heart is like glass, you can see through her. She’s such a nice person,” a sympathiser, Mrs Mata Ojeikere said.The state commissioner of police, Haliru Gwandu, who confirmed the the incident, disclosed that two men have been arrested in connection with the the incident. Gwandu said the police are investigating if the two suspects were involved in the killing of late Mrs. Omo-Osagie.
