Photo: South African serial rapist sentenced to 238 years imprisonment

The accused, 30, committed these offences between the years 2008 and 2014 until he was arrested on Jan 24th, 2016 and remained in custody without bail.
He terrorized members of the community, especially young girls and women aged between 14 and 48. He raped these victims between the hours 08:00 in the morning and 23:00 at night.
He was targeting young girls who were coming from school, threatening them with a firearm or knife and dragged them to nearby bushes where he raped and robbed them.
He was targeting young girls who were coming from school, threatening them with a firearm or knife and dragged them to nearby bushes where he raped and robbed them.
He also entered houses pretending to be a job seeker and ended up attacking the domestic workers, by raping and robbing them.
The South African Police Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Jim Ledwaba has welcomed the lengthy jail term given to the serial criminal. He said:
The sentence should serve as a deterrent to all the rapists, the arm of the law is too long and you will also follow Frank Makgoka Thoka to jail unless you stop or refrain from these senseless acts.He also commended the female investigating officer, Detective Sergt Kwena Shilajwe, attached to the Polokwane FCS Unit, for a job well done.
No comments:
Post a Comment