 Photo: Rubber boat packed with bodies of African migrants washed up on shore in Libya | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Photo: Rubber boat packed with bodies of African migrants washed up on shore in Libya

Weeks after the Libyan Red Crescent recovered 74 bodies of African migrants that had washed ashore at Zawiya, freelance journalist based in North Africa, Nancy Porsia reports that another rubber boat packed with bodies of EU-bound African migrants washed up on shore near same area. However, it's not clear if the photos are from the first incident.


Posted by at 3/07/2017 06:40:00 am

6 comments:

Ifeoma1010 said...

OMG. Kilode na?

Why is Africa associated with so much tragedy like this na?

I don't get. I never did, never will.


Are you battling with persistent pimples and breakouts? Learn 6 simple tips to help you cope with persistent acne

7 March 2017 at 07:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmmm


...merited happiness

7 March 2017 at 07:24
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CHAII, NAWA O





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 March 2017 at 07:41
Iphie Abraham said...

Chei! Nawa o











Lib addict#just passing#

7 March 2017 at 07:59
Anonymous said...

Are you kidding me, shit!

7 March 2017 at 08:07
EMMANUEL AGUH said...

Gruesome sight... God help us...

7 March 2017 at 08:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts