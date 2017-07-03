Photo: Rubber boat packed with bodies of African migrants washed up on shore in Libya

Weeks after the Libyan Red Crescent recovered 74 bodies of African migrants that had washed ashore at Zawiya, freelance journalist based in North Africa, Nancy Porsia reports that another rubber boat packed with bodies of EU-bound African migrants washed up on shore near same area. However, it's not clear if the photos are from the first incident.
6 comments:
OMG. Kilode na?
Why is Africa associated with so much tragedy like this na?
I don't get. I never did, never will.
Hmmmmm
...merited happiness
CHAII, NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Chei! Nawa o
Lib addict#just passing#
Are you kidding me, shit!
Gruesome sight... God help us...
