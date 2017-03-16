 Photo of Nigerian man 'Nwa Jesus' before his 'accidental' death in India | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Photo of Nigerian man 'Nwa Jesus' before his 'accidental' death in India

It has been four days since the 'accidental' death of Nigerian national, Ifeanyi Madu alias Nwa Jesu in Bengaluru, India

Madu died under mysterious circumstances even as the police claimed that the Nigerian died after falling from a bike when they were on a drug bust on Sunday night. However, members of the African community in the city termed Madu’s death “a cold-blooded murder.” See previous post here
