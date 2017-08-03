Photo: Nigerian drug peddler arrested in India with 15 grams of cocaine

The Police also seized 15 grams Cocaine, one Maestro Bike with registration No. B.No.AP13AE7431 and three Cell phones, from the accused.
Patrick Williams Uzonna came to India on visit VISA in September 2016 and stayed in Hyderabad. He met with Mr. Davis Chris Richard Mueller, a Kenya national in a pub, who is drug peddler. Then he hatched a plan to earn money for his lavish life by supplying drugs to needy customers.
Uzonna used to procure 1 gram of Cocaine per Rs.2,000/- from Mr. Davis Chris Richard Mueller and sells the same for Rs.5,000/- to Rs.6,000/- per 1 gram. He used to supply the contraband to the needy customers by moving on two wheeler Maestro Bike and earning easy money illegally.
On Monday evening, police apprehended the accused person near Post Brew Pub, road no.45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on his two wheeler along with cocaine.
Efforts are on to apprehend the other accused involved in this trade. The arrested accused along with seized property was handed over to SHO, Jubilee Hills PS, for judicial remand.
The arrest and seizures were made under the supervision of Sri. N.Koti Reddy, Addl. Dy.
Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City, by Sri. Ch.Sridhar, Inspector of Police, East Zone Task Force, Sri. Venkat Reddy, Inspector of Police, Jubliee Hills P.S., SI’s Sri A. Sudhakar, S. Saidababu, K. Srinivas and staff of East Zone Task Force Task Team, Hyderabad City.
