Sunday, 12 March 2017

Photo: Man takes to Facebook to congratulate his daughter for remaining a virgin

A proud Kenyan man took to social media to congratulate his daughter for remaing a virgin. Mr Duncan Odira posted a photo with his daughter, Jael Atieno Odhiambo on Facebook and wrote:
 "Congratulation to my daughter Jeal Atieno Odhiambo for remaining a virgin girl. God bless you daughty for taking my advice to avoid sex before marriage. My Facebook friend join me in congratulating this daughter of mine. Have taken a photo with her below"

Also see a photo of Mr Odira with his wife...
Posted by at 3/12/2017 10:26:00 am

5 comments:

Oghenetega said...

This Kenyans....
They are bunch of Clowns..
Why advertising on Facebook.?
Is he looking 4 suitors 4 her or what.?

12 March 2017 at 10:29
Anonymous said...

Good girl. Keep it up

12 March 2017 at 10:35
Anonymous said...

How sure is this man that his daughter is still a virgin

How sure is this man that his daughter is still a virgin

12 March 2017 at 10:36
maksbebe said...

😂

12 March 2017 at 10:55
maksbebe said...

How is he so sure she's still a virgin.

12 March 2017 at 10:56

