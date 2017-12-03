Photo: Man takes to Facebook to congratulate his daughter for remaining a virgin

A proud Kenyan man took to social media to congratulate his daughter for remaing a virgin. Mr Duncan Odira posted a photo with his daughter, Jael Atieno Odhiambo on Facebook and wrote:
"Congratulation to my daughter Jeal Atieno Odhiambo for remaining a virgin girl. God bless you daughty for taking my advice to avoid sex before marriage. My Facebook friend join me in congratulating this daughter of mine. Have taken a photo with her below"
Also see a photo of Mr Odira with his wife...
5 comments:
This Kenyans....
They are bunch of Clowns..
Why advertising on Facebook.?
Is he looking 4 suitors 4 her or what.?
Good girl. Keep it up
How sure is this man that his daughter is still a virgin
😂
How is he so sure she's still a virgin.
