Photo: Governor Shettima visits surviving driver of the fatal accident that killed his aide
Borno State Governor was at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital
in Kaduna to visit Modu Umar, surviving driver of the Hilux vehicle involved in a fatal accident while his convoy was moving from
Kaduna to Abuja to welcome President Buhari.
One of the Governor's aides, Mallam Umar Faruq Musa, a Senior Special Assistant, was killed in the accident.
Nonsense,See what Buhari has caused,well Thanks to God they are Hausa's
