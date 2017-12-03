 Photo: Governor Shettima visits surviving driver of the fatal accident that killed his aide | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Borno State Governor was at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna to visit Modu Umar, surviving driver of the Hilux vehicle involved in a fatal accident while his convoy was moving from Kaduna to Abuja to welcome President Buhari. 

One of the Governor's aides, Mallam Umar Faruq Musa, a Senior Special Assistant, was killed in the accident.
